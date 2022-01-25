SRC carries on with Sensor Beam work

A USAF technician works on an ECM pod. (Photo: USAF/Staff Sgt Mitch Fuqua)

SRC receives sixth contract modification under USAF programme to identify and mitigate EW threats.

SRC has received another contract modification from the USAF to continue research, analysis, technical documentation and reviews on US military electromagnetic systems under the Sensor Beam programme.

Work on the $13.69 million modification will be completed by 31 January 2023 at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland, the DoD announced on 19 January.

This is the sixth Sensor Beam contract modification for SRC since the original $13.26 million IDIQ award in March 2017.

In the Sensor Beam project, SRC provides expert analysis and support to four EW databases containing information about the characteristics of foreign, domestic, commercial, and military radio frequency-emitting systems.

The DoD then uses the gathered information for EW reprogramming and data-based mission planning, helping to identify and mitigate threats.