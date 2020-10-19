Digital Battlespace

Spain picks HF radio provider

19th October 2020 - 14:12 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

New solution could replace existing radio communications equipment

RF Espanola (the representative company for L3Harris in Spain) has received a €11.72 million ($13.81 million) contract from Logistics Support Command in the Spanish Army to supply HF tactical radios.

At the same time, Tecnobit received a €902,000 contract from the same source to provide HF scrambler ...

