Space Force picks three companies to enhance military GPS receiver card

9th November 2020 - 17:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

​Rockwell Collins, Interstate Electronics and Raytheon to build and integrate technology for improved positioning, navigation and timing

The US Space Force has awarded three companies contracts totalling $552.58 million, to design, develop, build, integrate and qualify the Military GPS Users Equipment Miniature Serial Interface Increment 2 Application Inc Specific Integrated Circuit (MGUE 2 MSI ASIC).

Collins Aerospace, Interstate Electronics and Raytheon will undertake all activities with the ...

