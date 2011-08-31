To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Sotera secures over $15m in cyber & C4ISR contracts

31st August 2011 - 07:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Sotera Defense Solutions (Sotera), a provider of mission-critical, technology-based systems, solutions and services for national security agencies and programs of the US government, was recently awarded over $15 million to support several cybersecurity and C4ISR programs within the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR). The recent awards represent a combination of new work and expanded opportunities under existing contracts including:

-- A task order to provide secure engineering support to SPAWAR's Navy
Medicine Enterprise Information Assurance and Network Engineering
Program
-- A task order to provide engineering support for Integrated RF
Communications Systems to the Department of State in support of its US
Central Command (CENTCOM) mission
-- An award to provide engineering, development and information assurance
services to the US Navy Cyber Command's Collaboration at Sea (CaS)
Unified Atlantic Regional Network Operations Center (UARNOC)
-- A task order to provide information assurance services to the US
Navy's TacMobile program, responsible for equipping maritime patrol
aircraft with pre-flight, in-flight and post-flight data processing and
analysis
-- A task order to provide security technical testing and certification
support for the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI). This includes
Certification Test & Evaluation (CT&E) of NMCI components, and
conducting site Security Test & Evaluation (ST&E) of classified and
unclassified NMCI sites

John Hillen, President & CEO of Sotera, commented on the recent wins, "The breadth of these recent wins illustrate the successful expansion of Sotera's capabilities, particularly in the growing cyber operations, cyber intelligence and C4ISR mission areas. We are pleased to add this additional expertise to the wide range of mission support solutions and services we provide to our valued SPAWAR customer."

Source: Sotera Defense Solutions

 

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us