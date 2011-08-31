Sotera secures over $15m in cyber & C4ISR contracts

Sotera Defense Solutions (Sotera), a provider of mission-critical, technology-based systems, solutions and services for national security agencies and programs of the US government, was recently awarded over $15 million to support several cybersecurity and C4ISR programs within the Space and Naval Warfare Systems Command (SPAWAR). The recent awards represent a combination of new work and expanded opportunities under existing contracts including:

-- A task order to provide secure engineering support to SPAWAR's Navy

Medicine Enterprise Information Assurance and Network Engineering

Program

-- A task order to provide engineering support for Integrated RF

Communications Systems to the Department of State in support of its US

Central Command (CENTCOM) mission

-- An award to provide engineering, development and information assurance

services to the US Navy Cyber Command's Collaboration at Sea (CaS)

Unified Atlantic Regional Network Operations Center (UARNOC)

-- A task order to provide information assurance services to the US

Navy's TacMobile program, responsible for equipping maritime patrol

aircraft with pre-flight, in-flight and post-flight data processing and

analysis

-- A task order to provide security technical testing and certification

support for the Navy Marine Corps Intranet (NMCI). This includes

Certification Test & Evaluation (CT&E) of NMCI components, and

conducting site Security Test & Evaluation (ST&E) of classified and

unclassified NMCI sites

John Hillen, President & CEO of Sotera, commented on the recent wins, "The breadth of these recent wins illustrate the successful expansion of Sotera's capabilities, particularly in the growing cyber operations, cyber intelligence and C4ISR mission areas. We are pleased to add this additional expertise to the wide range of mission support solutions and services we provide to our valued SPAWAR customer."

Source: Sotera Defense Solutions