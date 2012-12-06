To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Sofradir takes on Sagem and Thales IR technologies

6th December 2012 - 10:31 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Sofradir has signed an agreement with Thales and Sagem to acquire the companies’ infrared (IR) detector technology development and manufacturing facilities. Sofradir, a joint subsidiary to Thales and Sagem, will take on IR technologies originally developed for the parent companies’ internal purposes.

Under the agreement, Sagem will transfer to Sofradir the Indium Antimonide (InSb) technology. The Quantum Well-Infrared Photodetector (QWIP) and Indium Gallium Arsenide (InGaAs) technologies will be transferred to Sofradir from the GIE III-V Lab, an economic interest group with partners Alcatel Lucent, Thales and research institute CEA (the French nuclear energy and alternate energies commission).

By consolidating these IR technologies in one company, Sofradir joins a very small circle of IR detector manufacturers with expertise in all the cooled and uncooled IR technologies. IR detectors are advanced technology components that are vital to multiple military, space, commercial and scientific applications: thermal imagers, missile seekers, surveillance systems, targeting systems or observation satellites.

Thales and Sagem spokespeople praised the agreement that strengthens a key technopole and further enhances years of research initially carried out by Thales and then by the III-V Lab and Sagem.

Philippe Bensussan, chairman and CEO of Sofradir, said: ‘The technologies from Sagem and the III-V Lab enable Sofradir to have from this point forward the complete portfolio of infrared technologies. These assets consolidate Sofradir’s leadership position. With the new technologies, Sofradir along with its subsidiary ULIS will be able to select the technology best adapted to our clients’ applications. We are in a fortified position to offer IR products with more innovation, performance and compactness in order to respond to any IR market need.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us