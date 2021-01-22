Digital Battlespace
Slovenia picks Type 163 laser target designator
Slovenia has become the latest nation to order Type 163 man-portable laser target designators (LTDs) from Leonardo, in a contract with an undisclosed value.
Weighing 2.3kg, the Type 163 is the most compact high-energy laser product offered by Leonardo for ground forces. Features include immediate firing from switch-on and ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Elbit supports UK target acquisition effort
Elbit Systems UK wins place on Dismounted Joint Fires Integrators programme.
-
HattoriX completes demonstration tour
Elbit showcases AI-enabled target acquisition system in Europe.
-
General Dynamics receives US Army enterprise IT contract for Europe
GDIT to continue delivery of secure IT services, including cybersecurity support, under new USAREUR task order.
-
Raytheon gets its teeth into JAWS
DARPA issues contract for all-domain battle management planning software.
-
SeaGuardian to include AESA capability
Seaspray 7500E V2 radar will be integrated in the centreline radar pod on maritime ISR platform.
-
L3Harris emerges at head of pack for HBTSS Phase IIa
Contract for L3Harris includes launch and early orbit testing of a prototype satellite payload to detect and track hypersonic missiles.