Slovenia picks Type 163 laser target designator

Balkan republic becomes 23rd country to order high-energy target designator from Leonardo.

Slovenia has become the latest nation to order Type 163 man-portable laser target designators (LTDs) from Leonardo, in a contract with an undisclosed value.

Weighing 2.3kg, the Type 163 is the most compact high-energy laser product offered by Leonardo for ground forces. Features include immediate firing from switch-on and ...