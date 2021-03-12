Slovak radar deal nears finalisation

Slovakia expects to sign deal for Israeli-made air defence radars in late March.

A government-to-government contract for Israel to provide Slovakia with 17 short-, medium- and long-range mobile 3D air defence radars is 99% finalised, according to the Slovak MoD.

The Slovak MoD in January chose the ELM-2084 MMR system from Israel Aerospace Industries subsidiary Elta Systems, ahead of competing offers from other governments ...