Skynet 6A makes progress

15th January 2021 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

UK military SATCOM programme passes important milestone.

The Skynet 6A military communications satellite for the UK MoD has successfully passed the Preliminary Design Review stage.

Skynet 6A can now proceed towards a Critical Design Review (CDR) before its expected launch date of 2025, prime contractor Airbus Defence and Space UK (Airbus DS UK) announced on 14 January ...

