Digital Battlespace
Skynet 6A makes progress
The Skynet 6A military communications satellite for the UK MoD has successfully passed the Preliminary Design Review stage.
Skynet 6A can now proceed towards a Critical Design Review (CDR) before its expected launch date of 2025, prime contractor Airbus Defence and Space UK (Airbus DS UK) announced on 14 January ...
