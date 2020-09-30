Sherpa 6 supports development of future dismounted soldier systems

Save this for later

Sherpa 6 of Littleton, Colorado has received a $24.56 million contract from the US Army to develop a variety of technologies to support R&D concept prototypes for dismounted soldier mission command systems, particularly the Integrated Visual Augmentation System (IVAS) and Nett Warrior (NW).

Bids were solicited via the internet with one received.

Sherpa 6 will carry out work on the contract in Littleton, Colorado, with an estimated ...