Digital Battlespace

SFAB prepares to adopt Intercom

4th September 2020 - 15:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Save this for later

The 2nd Security Force Assistance Brigade (SFAB) in the US Army is to use the Intercom lightweight and portable system for seamless integration of all communication sources such as radios or devices, Swedish manufacturer INVISIO announced on 4 September.

Following testing, the SFAB expects deliveries by the end of 2020 ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace