Selex ES, Lockheed Martin sign NATO ANWI agreement
Selex ES has been selected work with Lockheed Martin to implement the Active Network Infrastructure (ANWI) for NATO’s new headquarters in Brussels, Belgium. The companies signed a three year contract for the work at the NCIA conference in Mons, Belgium.
The contract will see Selex work as part of Lockheed Martin’s team to implement secure communication services throughout the new NATO building, including wireless voice and data communication systems and IP television services for users’ devices.
Selex ES will also assist with the security accreditation process in compliance with NATO criteria, provide the lead for testing of the overall infrastructure, and provide engineering and technical support in a number of defined areas.
Lockheed Martin was awarded the ANWI contract in September 2013.
Selex is already working with NATO to develop, implement and support the NATO Computer Incident Response Capability (NCIRC) - Full Operating Capability (FOC). NCIRC - FOC will enhance information assurance to around 50 NATO sites and headquarters throughout 28 countries. All the solutions offered within the ANWI programme are fully integrated with the NCIRC architecture.
The three year contract with Lockheed Martin has the option to be extended up to a further five years for operation and maintenance activities.
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