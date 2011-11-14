SELEX Elsag wins satellite communications contract

Selex Elsag, a Finmeccanica company, has announced their receipt of a contract to supply a state-of-the-art satellite communications system to a Middle East-based international prime contractor. According to a company statement issued 14 November 2011, the initial capability will comprise three fixed ground stations and seven transportable systems; and this has the potential to be extended by further program phases planned for the future.

According to the company, the new order, placed by a ‘highly valued Middle Eastern customer’, builds on the success of the company global track record, including the recent award by NATO of a major satellite ground station infrastructure and technology upgrade programme.



The system will utilise Selex Elsag’s ground stations, which are based on a proven system design using steerable antennas housed in a protective space-frame radome. According to the company, the transportable terminals are an evolution of the earlier Dagger terminal. They use the latest generation of the company’s antenna and RF sub-system, repackaged to fit into a vehicle-mounted container. From arrival on site, the transportable terminal can be deployed and operational in less than ten minutes. All components are suited for use in harsh climatic conditions, including extremes of temperature.