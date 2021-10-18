To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

SAMP/T radar upgrade takes its cue from Sea Fire

18th October 2021 - 12:45 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

The Thales Ground Fire radar will replace the existing Arabel radar equipping the SAMP/T air defence system for the French Air and Space Force. (Photo: Thomas Withington)

An X-band radar from Thales with similarities to the Sea Fire system will equip the upgraded SAMP/T air defence system.

The French armed forces are performing an overarching upgrade of the Eurosam Surface-to-Air Missile Platform/Terrain (SAMP/T) ground-based air defence system, under the supervision of defence procurement agency DGA.

SAMP/T fires the MBDA ASTER-30 active radar homing SAM. A full SAMP/T system for the French Air and Space Force comprises up to six launch vehicles and a C2 vehicle. These are accompanied by an Arabel X-band (8.5-10.68GHz) ground-based air surveillance/fire control radar.

Arabel detects air targets and guides the missiles using a radio datalink. In the SAMP/T upgrade, Arabel is being replaced by the Thales X-band Ground Fire system on a one-for-one …

