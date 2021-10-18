SAMP/T radar upgrade takes its cue from Sea Fire

The French armed forces are performing an overarching upgrade of the Eurosam Surface-to-Air Missile Platform/Terrain (SAMP/T) ground-based air defence system, under the supervision of defence procurement agency DGA.

SAMP/T fires the MBDA ASTER-30 active radar homing SAM. A full SAMP/T system for the French Air and Space Force comprises up to six launch vehicles and a C2 vehicle. These are accompanied by an Arabel X-band (8.5-10.68GHz) ground-based air surveillance/fire control radar.

Arabel detects air targets and guides the missiles using a radio datalink. In the SAMP/T upgrade, Arabel is being replaced by the Thales X-band Ground Fire system on a one-for-one …