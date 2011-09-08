SAIC awarded $35m task order by USSOCOM
Science Applications International Corporation (SAIC) announced today it was awarded a task order by the US Special Operations Command (USSOCOM) to provide enterprise-wide mission critical information technology (IT) services in support of command, control, communications and computer (C4) mission needs of the Special Operations Command, Pacific (SOCPAC) and the Joint Special Operations Task Force, Philippines (JSOTF-P). The task order has a one-year base period of performance, four one-year options, and a contract ceiling value of more than $35 million if all options are exercised. Work will be performed primarily in Hawaii and the Philippines. The task order was awarded under the Special Operations Forces Information Technology Enterprise Contracts (SITEC) Specialty Services contracting vehicle.
USSOCOM is the unified command responsible for training, organizing and equipping Special Operations Forces and providing those forces to the geographic combatant commanders. Under the task order, SAIC will provide mission critical IT services in support of C4 mission needs for special operations units involved in special operations throughout the US Pacific Command Area of Responsibility. SAIC will provide network and desktop support for special operations units in Hawaii and other deployed locations.
"We look forward to supporting USSOCOM by providing mission critical IT services supporting C4 mission needs of SOF engaged in special operations throughout the Pacific theater," said John Thomas, SAIC senior vice president and business unit general manager.
Source: SAIC
