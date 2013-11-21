Saab to upgrade Swedish Air Force communications

Babcock nears first customer for Nomad AI translation tool
Nomad can provide militaries with real-time intelligence, saving critical time on the battlefield.
Saab will provide the Swedish Air Force with maintenance and upgrades to communications platforms and mobile airbase solutions under a framework contract with the Swedish FMV valued at £14 million.
Under the contract, Saab will conduct work to maintain, manage and upgrade communications platforms and the mobile airbase solutions that enable the Swedish Air Force to deploy remotely for national and international operations.
Richard Price, head of product area critical system and communication solution, Saab, said: ‘By this order Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) re-affirms their faith in our relationship and it is a testimony to our capability and performance in providing communication solutions in a competitive market.’
The initial contract is for 3 years, and options for up to 4 more years are included; the first order under the contract is expected to be received and delivered during 2014.
Nomad can provide militaries with real-time intelligence, saving critical time on the battlefield.
Taurus operates alongside the Israel Defense Forces’ Orion system which supports mission management across tens of thousands of manoeuvring forces, from squad leaders to battalion commanders.
The plan for the new displays follows fresh investment in Kopin’s European facilities by Theon and an order for head-up displays in fielded aircraft, with funding from the US Department of Defense.
Persistent Systems received its largest ever single order for its MPU5 devices and other systems earlier this month and has already delivered the 50 units to the US Army’s 4th Infantry Division.
Turkey has joined the family of countries attempting to establish a multilayered air defence system with government approval in August 2024 for the effort landed by Aselsan. Dubbed Steel Dome, the programme joins Israel’s Iron Dome, the US Golden Dome, India’s Mission Sudarshan Chakra and South Korea’s low-altitude missile defence system.
MARSS’ NiDAR system has been deployed using sensors from static platforms to provide detection and protection for static sights, such as critical infrastructure, ports and military bases.