Saab to upgrade Swedish Air Force communications

Saab will provide the Swedish Air Force with maintenance and upgrades to communications platforms and mobile airbase solutions under a framework contract with the Swedish FMV valued at £14 million.

Under the contract, Saab will conduct work to maintain, manage and upgrade communications platforms and the mobile airbase solutions that enable the Swedish Air Force to deploy remotely for national and international operations.



Richard Price, head of product area critical system and communication solution, Saab, said: ‘By this order Swedish Defence Materiel Administration (FMV) re-affirms their faith in our relationship and it is a testimony to our capability and performance in providing communication solutions in a competitive market.’



The initial contract is for 3 years, and options for up to 4 more years are included; the first order under the contract is expected to be received and delivered during 2014.