Aero India 2017: Saab details sensor package offer

Saab has released details of the fighter sensor package it will offer for the Indian Air Force's Indian Tejas LCA Mk1A aircraft at Aero India 2017.

The package consist of an AESA fighter radar closely integrated with a compact electronic warfare (EW) suite using Gallium Nitride based AESA technology.

The radar has a complete mode suite which includes air-to-air, air-to-ground and air-to-sea capabilities.

The Saab-developed EW suite consists of sensors and transmitters that provide situational awareness and self-protection. The suite consists of an EW receiver connected to a front end receiver and fin tip antennas inside the aircraft. Included is also an external AESA jammer pod.

The radar warning system is based on ultra-wideband digital receivers with high probability of intercept, advanced sensitivity and high selectivity.

The AESA jammer pod is small in size, low on weight and drag. Self-protection is based on Wideband Digital RF Memory that provides jamming techniques and arbitrary combination of jamming waveforms. Transmission is performed by using GaN-based AESAs. The EW suite also includes ground support systems and recording capability for advanced mission planning and post flight analysis.

Anders Carp, head of Saab business area surveillance, said: 'In our partnership, the transfer of technology will secure an indigenous Indian capability for series production, maintenance, repair and overhaul capability. Testing and development of the fighter sensor package will have synergies with the systems developed for Gripen.'