To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Aero India 2017: Saab details sensor package offer

17th February 2017 - 11:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Saab has released details of the fighter sensor package it will offer for the Indian Air Force's Indian Tejas LCA Mk1A aircraft at Aero India 2017.

The package consist of an AESA fighter radar closely integrated with a compact electronic warfare (EW) suite using Gallium Nitride based AESA technology.

The radar has a complete mode suite which includes air-to-air, air-to-ground and air-to-sea capabilities.

The Saab-developed EW suite consists of sensors and transmitters that provide situational awareness and self-protection. The suite consists of an EW receiver connected to a front end receiver and fin tip antennas inside the aircraft. Included is also an external AESA jammer pod.

The radar warning system is based on ultra-wideband digital receivers with high probability of intercept, advanced sensitivity and high selectivity.

The AESA jammer pod is small in size, low on weight and drag. Self-protection is based on Wideband Digital RF Memory that provides jamming techniques and arbitrary combination of jamming waveforms. Transmission is performed by using GaN-based AESAs. The EW suite also includes ground support systems and recording capability for advanced mission planning and post flight analysis.

Anders Carp, head of Saab business area surveillance, said: 'In our partnership, the transfer of technology will secure an indigenous Indian capability for series production, maintenance, repair and overhaul capability. Testing and development of the fighter sensor package will have synergies with the systems developed for Gripen.'

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us