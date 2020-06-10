Digital Battlespace

SA Photonics awarded Blackjack payload contract

10th June 2020 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

SA Photonics on 9 June was awarded a $16.36 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Blackjack Track A (payload) Phases 2 and 3 programmes.

The contracting agency is the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the contract is being financed through the FY2020 research and development funds.

The company ...

