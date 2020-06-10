Digital Battlespace
SA Photonics awarded Blackjack payload contract
SA Photonics on 9 June was awarded a $16.36 million cost-plus-fixed-fee contract for the Blackjack Track A (payload) Phases 2 and 3 programmes.
The contracting agency is the Defence Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) and the contract is being financed through the FY2020 research and development funds.
The company ...
Want to read more?
This content is only available to Premium News subscribers
More from Digital Battlespace
-
PREMIUM: US to gift radars to Indonesia and Malaysia
The US will provide three Lockheed Martin mobile radars to Malaysia and Indonesia, as revealed by a notice of contract action dated 9 June on ...
-
Hensoldt completes first test flight of multi-mission airborne radar
Hensoldt has completed the first flight test of its airborne multi-mission surveillance radar PrecISR1000, the company stated on 10 June. The radar proved to be ...
-
USMC SATCOM system upgrade outperforms expectations
The USMC Systems Command is in the process of upgrading its tactical satellite system with the latest field user evaluations showing that it has performed ...
-
Bittium starts large-scale deliveries of the next generation Tough SDR tactical radios (sponsored)
This article is brought to you by Bittium Bittium, the Finnish pioneer in tactical software defined radios, known from its very successful Bittium Tactical Wireless ...
-
UK Armed Forces introduce Cyber Regiment
The UK MoD on 1 June launched its first cyber regiment as part of a major modernisation effort. The new 13th Signal Regiment will provide ...
-
DoD announces additional 5G testing locations
The DoD confirmed on 3 June that seven additional locations will be used to test its 5G communications capabilities as part of its second tranche ...