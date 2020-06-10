SA Photonics awarded Blackjack payload contract

PREMIUM: US to gift radars to Indonesia and Malaysia The US will provide three Lockheed Martin mobile radars to Malaysia and Indonesia, as revealed by a notice of contract action dated 9 June on ...

Hensoldt completes first test flight of multi-mission airborne radar Hensoldt has completed the first flight test of its airborne multi-mission surveillance radar PrecISR1000, the company stated on 10 June. The radar proved to be ...

USMC SATCOM system upgrade outperforms expectations The USMC Systems Command is in the process of upgrading its tactical satellite system with the latest field user evaluations showing that it has performed ...

Bittium starts large-scale deliveries of the next generation Tough SDR tactical radios (sponsored) This article is brought to you by Bittium Bittium, the Finnish pioneer in tactical software defined radios, known from its very successful Bittium Tactical Wireless ...

UK Armed Forces introduce Cyber Regiment The UK MoD on 1 June launched its first cyber regiment as part of a major modernisation effort. The new 13th Signal Regiment will provide ...