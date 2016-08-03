Rychag-AB jammer offered for export
Rostec company Kret has announced plans to target the export market with a variant of the airborne Rychag-AB active jammer.
The Rychag-AB active jammer is currently being delivered to the Russian Ministry of Defence as part of the electronic warfare suite on the Mi-8MTPR-1 helicopter. Eighteen of these helicopters are due for delivery to the Russian Army by the end of 2016.
The Rychag-AB variant to be offered for export will differ from the Russian version in a number of ways, but Kret has not specified how.
The jammer is designed to be installed on fixed-wing and rotor-wing helicopters and ground facilities. The system is understood to be capable of disrupting operation of air- and surface-based anti-aircraft missiles at ranges of up to 100km, providing protection for airplanes, helicopters and drones against air defence aviation; as well as ground vehicles against air strikes.
The system can suppress several targets at once. The device can define the type of target and select the most effective jamming method from its integrated database.
