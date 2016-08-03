To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Rychag-AB jammer offered for export

3rd August 2016 - 15:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Rostec company Kret has announced plans to target the export market with a variant of the airborne Rychag-AB active jammer.

The Rychag-AB active jammer is currently being delivered to the Russian Ministry of Defence as part of the electronic warfare suite on the Mi-8MTPR-1 helicopter. Eighteen of these helicopters are due for delivery to the Russian Army by the end of 2016.

The Rychag-AB variant to be offered for export will differ from the Russian version in a number of ways, but Kret has not specified how.

The jammer is designed to be installed on fixed-wing and rotor-wing helicopters and ground facilities. The system is understood to be capable of disrupting operation of air- and surface-based anti-aircraft missiles at ranges of up to 100km, providing protection for airplanes, helicopters and drones against air defence aviation; as well as ground vehicles against air strikes. 

The system can suppress several targets at once. The device can define the type of target and select the most effective jamming method from its integrated database.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us