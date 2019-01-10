Russian Army receives SNAR-10 M1 radar
The Russian Army’s Central Military District has been equipped with the SNAR-10 M1 self-propelled anti-tank radar, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced on 8 January.
The SNAR-10 M1 radar is designed for reconnaissance of moving ground, air and surface targets and is capable of detecting tanks and other vehicles at ranges of 200m to 40km.
The radar is equipped with an internal and external communication system with automated data transmission, and satellite navigation. The system can be deployed for combat in 5.5 minutes and can operate autonomously for three days at a time.
