To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Russian Army receives SNAR-10 M1 radar

10th January 2019 - 09:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

The Russian Army’s Central Military District has been equipped with the SNAR-10 M1 self-propelled anti-tank radar, the Russian Ministry of Defence announced on 8 January.

The SNAR-10 M1 radar is designed for reconnaissance of moving ground, air and surface targets and is capable of detecting tanks and other vehicles at ranges of 200m to 40km.

The radar is equipped with an internal and external communication system with automated data transmission, and satellite navigation. The system can be deployed for combat in 5.5 minutes and can operate autonomously for three days at a time.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us