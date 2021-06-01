Russia develops strapdown INS for drones

JetWave broadband SATCOM finds a use in defence
Honeywell develops a version of its JetWave solution for the Airborne Mission Networking communications suite.
Russian-made UAVs will operate with strapdown inertial navigation systems (INS) developed by KRET.
The first samples of these gimbal-less devices will be available for use on Russian UAVs in 2021, parent company Rostec added on 28 May.
An INS provides general geographic orientation and location of the UAV relative to a given trajectory or target, including moving objects. It enables accurate position data and autonomous operation, according to Rostec.
Strapdown inertial systems are more compact and lighter in weight than full platform systems, it claimed, adding that they can ‘work with significant overloads’.
However, a strapdown INS requires a higher update rate of about 2,000Hz compared with 50-60Hz for gimballed systems, because of the need for the navigation system to integrate the angular rate into an attitude accurately.
Rostec navigation systems were tested on prototypes of Russian UAVs in 2020 'and proved to be highly effective', the state-owned defence conglomerate claimed.
The US Army and USAF are exploring how optical beamforming antenna technology can be used to transmit data at high speed over commercial and military satellites.
US airborne communications gateway capability will include the Bombardier Global 6000.
The US Space Development Agency is working to a fast tempo as it prepares a prototype LEO constellation to deliver overarching capabilities for frontline personnel.
An array of solutions are available — in space and on the ground — to ensure military SATCOM remains secure in the face of soft and hard threats.