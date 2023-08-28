RTX to create mobile ad hoc networks under $6.6 million contract with DoD

OXYGEN capability is being developed under a contract with the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering's (OUSD (R&E’s) FutureG and 5G Office with a potential value of $6.6million over two years. It aims to connect a minimum of 20 pieces of user equipment by taking advantage of 5G's sidelink technology, while securely enabling the transmission of data at 100Mbps.

Piggybacking sensitive information over commercial infrastructure requires additional layers of security and mesh networking on top of relay links and this will be a key component of the OXYGEN effort. Importantly this system allows for multicast traffic instead of simple peer-to-peer communication.

Dr Daniel Massey, programme lead for the FutureG & 5G Office's Operate Through team said: "Why shouldn't we use existing communications infrastructure as well?’

‘Access to a 5G MANET allows us to move from single-digit megabit per second individual data sharing, for ground soldiers to 100 times more throughput, which will enable sharing more high-resolution video and imagery.’