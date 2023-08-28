To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

RTX to create mobile ad hoc networks under $6.6 million contract with DoD

28th August 2023 - 12:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team in London

RTX company BBN is developing soldier communications over the 5G system. (Image: Raytheon)

RTX's BBN division will lead the development of Opportunistic eXtemporarY 5G Encrypted Network (OXYGEN), enabling forward-deployed service members to communicate directly using 5G technology without complex infrastructures.

OXYGEN capability is being developed under a contract with the Office of the Undersecretary of Defense for Research and Engineering's (OUSD (R&E’s) FutureG and 5G Office with a potential value of $6.6million over two years. It aims to connect a minimum of 20 pieces of user equipment by taking advantage of 5G's sidelink technology, while securely enabling the transmission of data at 100Mbps.

Piggybacking sensitive information over commercial infrastructure requires additional layers of security and mesh networking on top of relay links and this will be a key component of the OXYGEN effort. Importantly this system allows for multicast traffic instead of simple peer-to-peer communication.

Dr Daniel Massey, programme lead for the FutureG & 5G Office's Operate Through team said: "Why shouldn't we use existing communications infrastructure as well?’

‘Access to a 5G MANET allows us to move from single-digit megabit per second individual data sharing, for ground soldiers to 100 times more throughput, which will enable sharing more high-resolution video and imagery.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight

Read full bio

