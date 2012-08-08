Roke Manpack accepted by UK MoD into wider service
Roke has announced that the UK Ministry of Defence (MoD) has accepted its Electronic Warfare (EW) Manpack surveillance and countermeasures system into service as a core capability with the British Army and Royal Marines. The company made the announcement 8 August 2012.
Roke will provide a full support package for the EW Manpack product, giving UK Forces ‘enhanced land EW capabilities to exploit and disrupt many types of communications systems’.
According to the company, Roke was originally selected to supply EW Manpack equipment in response to the MoD's Urgent Operational Requirement for its SEER programme in Afghanistan. This latest decision will see the system acquired as a core capability in the British Army and Royal Marines.
Project SEER, a customisation of commercial off-the-shelf equipment developed by Roke, is a modular and scalable EW system that provides users with rapid target identification and geolocation through the use of a dedicated Management Information System (MIS) and Geospatial Information System (GIS).
The system can be configured to meet specific operational requirements as part of the MoD's ongoing commitment to enhancing ISTAR support for UK Forces.
