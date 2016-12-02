Rockwell Collins tests HMS bid radio

Rockwell Collins has completed qualification testing on the AN/PRC-162 for the US Army’s Handheld, Manpack and Small Form Fit (HMS) programme. The programme will now move into customer testing.

Rockwell Collins delivered 30 AN/PRC-162 two-channel, software-defined military communication radios for testing. The customer testing phase will include more rigorous evaluations, with increased network complexity and validation with various radio systems.

The army is looking to buy in excess of 60,000 radios throughout the 10-year acquisition programme and expects full-rate production to begin in 2017.

The AN/PRC-162 hosts multiple waveforms, both narrowband and wideband, point-to-point data, and Mobile User Objective System in a software-defined radio architecture.

Troy Brunk, vice president and general manager, communication and navigation solutions, said: ‘For years, we’ve delivered secure communications with the ARC-210, the most widely fielded radio in the airborne market.

‘The AN/PRC-162 benefits directly from this technology baseline as well as our proven experience integrating networked communication across the battlefield.’