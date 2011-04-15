Rockwell Collins' 5th Generation ARC-210 certified for satellite communications

The Rockwell Collins ARC-210 Gen5 radio has successfully completed the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) satellite communications testing, a first step in providing a communication solution with networking capability for airborne platforms. The milestone supports the NAVAIR Common Avionics Program Office (PMA-209) Procurement Decision, which will provide US Navy production aircraft the ability to procure ARC-210 RT-1939 Gen5 radios on the NAVAIR Production contract.

The ARC-210 Gen5 radio also recently received National Security Agency (NSA) certification, enabling it to comply with the NSA's cryptographic modernization initiative. The ARC-210 Gen5 radio is the first military airborne transceiver to provide a modern, embedded, fully programmable information security capability.

"The ARC-210 Gen5 radio is the first-to-market solution capable of providing networking and modern cryptographic functionality that the US military needs for its airborne platforms," said Bruce King, vice president and general manager of Communications Products for Rockwell Collins. "It provides a clear pathway for the Department of Defense to acquire an affordable, reliable and secure networking solution for any type of aircraft."

The ARC-210 Gen5 radio provides a form and fit replacement for existing ARC-210 radios, which are currently installed on 182 different platform types worldwide. It supports the NSA's cryptographic modernization initiative and features a software defined Multi-Waveform Architecture, which is an optimized Software Communications Architecture, embedded programmable next generation crypto and extended frequencies to 941 MHz. In addition, the Gen5 radio will providethe Joint Precision Approach and Landing System (JPALS) UHF data link capability and will support insertion of Tactical Secure Voice (TSV), Integrated Waveform, Combat Net Radio and Soldier Radio Waveform (SRW) capabilities.

Source: Rockwell Collins

Follow Shephard News on Twitter