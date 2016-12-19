Raytheon to upgrade USAF F16
Raytheon will provide the US Air Force with a new Modular Mission Computer Upgrade (MMCU) for the F-16 fleet, the company announced on 16 December.
The MMCU will give the F-16 near-fifth-generation aircraft computing power, with more than two times the current processing power and 40 times the current memory.
The upgrade draws on commercial technology, combining multi-core processing and cyber security with high-speed computing and high-speed data networks. It will serve as the foundation for potential new advanced sensors and capabilities for the air force’s F-16s, including next generation weapon systems.
Josh Cobbs, program manager, Electronic Warfare Systems for Raytheon, said: ‘The new mission computer is a game changer for the F-16. The brain of the F-16, this mission computer can process more information faster, allowing the pilot to put weapons on targets with greater reliability.’
