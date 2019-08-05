Raytheon to supply QEWR spares

Raytheon will provide spares in support of the Qatar Early Warning Radar (QEWR) under a contract modification announced on 1 August.

Work under the $36 million foreign military sales modification will run until August 2023.

Raytheon was contracted to supply the QEWR in 2017.

The radar provides long-range detection to Qatar's layered Integrated Air and Missile Defense architecture, which includes Patriot systems and an Air Defense Operation Center. The system is designed to operate 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, with very few operators and maintainers.