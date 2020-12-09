Digital Battlespace

Raytheon steps up again for QEWR

9th December 2020 - 17:39 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Early warning radar system forms part of layered air and missile defence architecture

Raytheon has obtained another contract modification for work on the Qatar Early Warning Radar (QEWR), bringing the cumulative value of the FMS programme to $1.14 billion.

Work on the latest $13.65 million modification will be performed in Andover, Massachusetts for completion by December 2025, the DoD announced on ...

