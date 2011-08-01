Raytheon, SafeNet to deliver malware detection technology

Raytheon Company has entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with SafeNet, Inc., a global leader in information security, to market RShield, Raytheon's advanced malware detection product.

Traditional malware detection solutions such as antivirus, spam gateways and firewalls, have failed to address sophisticated, socially engineered, polymorphic, zero-day attacks. As a result, attacks of this nature have eroded the perimeter security of many high-value networks, such as those within the government and industry. RShield was designed for large enterprise deployments, with scalability, to address these types of targeted attacks.

"In just the past few months, the industry has seen a significant evolution in the threat landscape," said Steve Hawkins, vice president of Raytheon's Intelligence and Information Systems' Information Security Solutions business. "Organizations with the most sensitive data are being strategically targeted. We chose SafeNet to help market RShield because of the company's long track record of protecting data for the most security-conscious entities."

RShield analyzes email attachments and embedded URLs by rapidly routing email to virtualized "detection farms" where it is opened and observed for malicious activity. RShield has detected and stopped thousands of attacks including numerous zero-day attacks -- attacks that would have evaded firewalls, desktop anti-virus and other conventional security solutions.

"Cyber threats have evolved from mass exploits to extremely targeted and persistent attacks," said Chris Fedde, president and chief executive officer, SafeNet. "Cybersecurity requires a layered approach to protect data throughout its entire lifecycle and secures organizations from known and unknown threats. Raytheon's RShield is a critical part of this layered approach and is central to our larger vision of advancing cybersecurity into the cloud and the highly mobile environments of the future."

Source: Raytheon