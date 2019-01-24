Raytheon receives radar systems repair contract
Raytheon has received a contract to repair radar systems on the US Navy’s F/A-18 aircraft, the company announced on 21 January.
Under the $24.4 million contract awarded by the US Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Raytheon will repair APG 65/73 radar systems on the fleet.
The APG-73, an upgrade of the APG-65 radar, is an all-weather, multi-mode, multi-waveform search-and-track sensor that uses programmable digital processors to provide the features and flexibility required for both air-to-air and air-to-surface missions.
