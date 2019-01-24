To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Raytheon receives radar systems repair contract

24th January 2019 - 13:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Raytheon has received a contract to repair radar systems on the US Navy’s F/A-18 aircraft, the company announced on 21 January.

Under the $24.4 million contract awarded by the US Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Raytheon will repair APG 65/73 radar systems on the fleet.

The APG-73, an upgrade of the APG-65 radar, is an all-weather, multi-mode, multi-waveform search-and-track sensor that uses programmable digital processors to provide the features and flexibility required for both air-to-air and air-to-surface missions.

