Raytheon receives radar systems repair contract

Raytheon has received a contract to repair radar systems on the US Navy’s F/A-18 aircraft, the company announced on 21 January.

Under the $24.4 million contract awarded by the US Naval Supply Systems Command Weapon Systems Support, Raytheon will repair APG 65/73 radar systems on the fleet.

The APG-73, an upgrade of the APG-65 radar, is an all-weather, multi-mode, multi-waveform search-and-track sensor that uses programmable digital processors to provide the features and flexibility required for both air-to-air and air-to-surface missions.