Raytheon receives radar spares order

Raytheon will provide APG-79 radar system spare parts for the US Navy under a contract awarded by the US Defense Logistics Agency Aviation on 10 December.

The $45 million order has been placed against the company’s five-year basic ordering agreement.

The APG-79 AESA radar system is used on the navy's F/A-18E/F Super Hornet and the F/A-18 Classic Hornet. With active electronic beam scanning, the APG-79 optimises situational awareness and provides superior air-to-air and air-to-surface capability. The agile beam enables the multimode radar to interleave in near-real time, so that pilot and crew can use both modes simultaneously.

Work will run through December 2022.