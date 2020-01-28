Digital Battlespace
Raytheon receives further NGJ-MB funding
Raytheon has been awarded a $403 million contract for the US Navy for the Next Generation Jammer Mid-Band (NGJ-MB).
The contract covers System Demonstration Test Article (SDTA) pods, which will be delivered to the fleet once developmental and operational testing is complete.
Raytheon delivered the first NGJ-MB pod to the US Navy for testing in July of 2019
NGJ-MB provides significantly improved radar and communication jamming performance and capacity, as well as improved reliability and maintainability, for the EA-18G Growler. Commanders will use NGJ-MB to deny, degrade and deceive the enemy's use of the electromagnetic spectrum through advanced jamming techniques.
Dan Theisen, director at Raytheon Electronic Warfare Systems, said: ‘These test assets will be used to show NGJ-MB is ready for operation. We're at the stage where testing is essential. The test programme is on target to meet Initial Operating Capability in 2022.’
