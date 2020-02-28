Digital Battlespace
Raytheon partners with IronNet Cybersecurity
Raytheon will develop cyber solutions for the defence of operational and information technology (OT/IT) systems with partner, IronNet Cybersecurity.
Together, the companies will develop new solutions for enterprise protection that integrate managed security services with advanced analysis and threat sharing tools, including IronNet's collective defence platform and its network traffic analysis software.
The combined solutions are designed to be part of a collective defence offering for critical infrastructure and national security networks and systems. These solutions offer hardening of OT/IT platforms to increase resiliency for systems that orchestrate sensing, control, networking and analytics to interact with the physical world, and enable safe, secure and adaptable performance.
John DeSimone, vice president of cybersecurity and special missions, Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, said: ‘Protecting critical infrastructure is no longer a private sector concern, but a national security imperative.
‘We know malicious actors seek to disrupt global economies through attacks on technology systems that keep our lights on, food supplies safe and militaries prepared. This partnership offers the integration of advanced cyber products and operations experience to the global market.’
