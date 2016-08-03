Raytheon opens cybersecurity facility

Raytheon has opened a facility in Augusta, Georgia, to provide cybersecurity capabilities to the US Army Cyber Command as it relocates to Fort Gordon, the company announced on 1 August.

The facility will also deliver cybersecurity capabilities to the wider US Department of Defense (DoD). Raytheon's cybersecurity expertise lies in computer network defence, managed security services, cyber hardening, security operations centers, cyber ranges, vulnerability assessment and cyber training capabilities.

Fort Gordon is set to grow over the coming years with the US Army projecting it will add 2,600 military, 900 civilian and 200 contractor jobs to Fort Gordon's workforce by 2019, and boost the post's student population by about 500 service members annually. In addition to being the home of the army Signal Regiment, it will continue to build the Army Cyber branch and school.

Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon's Intelligence, Information and Services business, said in a company statement that expanding the company's presence in Augusta will enable it to strengthen its partnership with the army's Cyber Center of Excellence at Ford Gordon.