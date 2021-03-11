Digital Battlespace

Raytheon gains DCGS support work

11th March 2021 - 15:45 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS
Field support for Distributed Common Ground System will include transitional mission support from legacy to open architecture infrastructure.

Raytheon has received a five-year, $178 million contract from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to provide field support for the Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS)

Work will include transitional mission support from legacy to open architecture infrastructure as part of a modernisation process, the DoD announced ...

Want to read more?

To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.

Start Trial or log in here
Back to News

Share to

Linkedin

More from Digital Battlespace