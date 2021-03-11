Digital Battlespace
Raytheon gains DCGS support work
Raytheon has received a five-year, $178 million contract from the US Air Force Life Cycle Management Center to provide field support for the Distributed Common Ground System (DCGS).
Work will include transitional mission support from legacy to open architecture infrastructure as part of a modernisation process, the DoD announced ...
