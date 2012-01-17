Raytheon BBN wins US Army contract

Raytheon BBN Technologies has been awarded a US Army contract for the development of a two-way communication and translation system that can be used on a variety of operating systems and platforms, including portable, mobile and net-enabled devices. The contract win was announced by the company on 17 January 2012.

Under the $5.5 million contract, Raytheon BBN Technologies will develop prototype systems for two-way speech-to-speech translation, document translation, and text-to-text translation. This capability will allow users to communicate with non-English speakers as well as to screen and translate printed or electronic text.



In the initial technology development phase, BBN will develop the software architecture and implement it on prototypes in portable, mobile and net-enabled configurations.