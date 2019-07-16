Raytheon awarded MENA cyber work

Raytheon will develop a Cybersecurity Operations Center for an unnamed country in the Middle East North Africa region, the company announced on 15 July.

The contract, worth close to $110 million, will see Raytheon perform vulnerability assessments and provide cybersecurity response centres that include intrusion detection, associated training, knowledge transfer, operational support, and incident response to proactively address cyber threats to the country's critical defence systems.

Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, said: ‘Raytheon's nation-scale cybersecurity solutions are in growing demand from countries around the world as they confront today's dynamic cyber threats.

‘The challenge of defending large, complex networks, platforms and infrastructure against the most extreme class of cyber threats is fully met by our core cybersecurity competencies and global experience.’