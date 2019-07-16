Raytheon awarded MENA cyber work
Raytheon will develop a Cybersecurity Operations Center for an unnamed country in the Middle East North Africa region, the company announced on 15 July.
The contract, worth close to $110 million, will see Raytheon perform vulnerability assessments and provide cybersecurity response centres that include intrusion detection, associated training, knowledge transfer, operational support, and incident response to proactively address cyber threats to the country's critical defence systems.
Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, said: ‘Raytheon's nation-scale cybersecurity solutions are in growing demand from countries around the world as they confront today's dynamic cyber threats.
‘The challenge of defending large, complex networks, platforms and infrastructure against the most extreme class of cyber threats is fully met by our core cybersecurity competencies and global experience.’
More from Digital Battlespace
-
BAE Systems receives funding as part of US drive to boost chip manufacture
The US Government has been pushing to improve semiconductor and micro-chip manufacture within its borders – a key policy of the Biden government – and the funding will boost BAE Systems’ capabilities in the field.
-
Kratos wins $579 million space defence contract for ground control system
Kratos Defense and Security Solutions to provide satellite control capabilities to US Space Force and US Space Command.
-
NATO adopts high-data-rate waveform for tactical communications
NATO member countries can now access to the ESSOR HDR Base Waveform which can offer secure and high-speed tactical communications.