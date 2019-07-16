To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

×
Open menu Search
Select

Raytheon awarded MENA cyber work

16th July 2019 - 12:30 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

RSS

Raytheon will develop a Cybersecurity Operations Center for an unnamed country in the Middle East North Africa region, the company announced on 15 July.

The contract, worth close to $110 million, will see Raytheon perform vulnerability assessments and provide cybersecurity response centres that include intrusion detection, associated training, knowledge transfer, operational support, and incident response to proactively address cyber threats to the country's critical defence systems. 

Dave Wajsgras, president of Raytheon Intelligence, Information and Services, said: ‘Raytheon's nation-scale cybersecurity solutions are in growing demand from countries around the world as they confront today's dynamic cyber threats. 

‘The challenge of defending large, complex networks, platforms and infrastructure against the most extreme class of cyber threats is fully met by our core cybersecurity competencies and global experience.’

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight …

Read full bio

Share to

Linkedin

You may also like

More from Digital Battlespace

News
Business Information
Marketing Solutions
Existing Users
About
Contact Us