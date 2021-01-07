Raytheon aids engineering and tests of Next-Generation Jammer

Save this for later

NGJ replaces legacy ALQ-99 used on the EA-18G electronic attack aircraft.

Raytheon will provide engineering and test support services for the ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) under development for USN EA-18G Growler aircraft, the DoD announced on 6 January.

Under a $34.3 million contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Raytheon will provide software support for integration of ...