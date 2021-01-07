Digital Battlespace
Raytheon aids engineering and tests of Next-Generation Jammer
Raytheon will provide engineering and test support services for the ALQ-249 Next Generation Jammer (NGJ) under development for USN EA-18G Growler aircraft, the DoD announced on 6 January.
Under a $34.3 million contract from the Naval Air Warfare Center Weapons Division, Raytheon will provide software support for integration of ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Space Development Agency confirms Tracking Layer providers
SpaceX and L3Harris to develop satellites for system to provide global indications, warning, tracking, and targeting of advanced missile threats, including hypersonic missile systems.
-
PREMIUM: US Army sets the pace for tactical communications software
Software from Perspecta Labs will help the US Army to improve communications network agility and robustness in electromagnetically contested and congested environments.
-
DARPA sticks with Raytheon for next phase of MIDAS
Phase II contract follows development of a digital/RF transceiver, an aperture radar and a monolithic microwave integrated circuit.
-
Netherlands orders Israeli-made vehicle computers
Elbit to provide latest-generation tactical computers for Royal Netherlands Army.
-
BAE Systems moves fast on RFCM for Poseidon
Pod-mounted unit will be designed, built and shipped out in just five months.
-
Space Force awards Next-Gen OPIR contract
Next-Gen OPIR satellites are intended to provide early warning of missile launches from any location worldwide.