Raytheon aids DARPA effort to improve battlefield airspace management

12th February 2021 - 11:00 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

US company will create software and sensors for de-conflicting friendly air assets and tracking airborne platforms.

Raytheon is to research, develop, test and demonstrate an Airspace Tactical Automation System (ATLAS) for DARPA.

Under a $7.58 million contract announced by the DoD on 10 February, Raytheon will test airspace management systems and algorithms for airspace planning. It will also develop a sensor network for delivering ‘real-time ...

