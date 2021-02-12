Raytheon aids DARPA effort to improve battlefield airspace management

Save this for later

US company will create software and sensors for de-conflicting friendly air assets and tracking airborne platforms.

Raytheon is to research, develop, test and demonstrate an Airspace Tactical Automation System (ATLAS) for DARPA.

Under a $7.58 million contract announced by the DoD on 10 February, Raytheon will test airspace management systems and algorithms for airspace planning. It will also develop a sensor network for delivering ‘real-time ...