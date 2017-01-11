EW Singapore: RADA receives RPS-42 order
RADA Electronic Industries will supply its Multi-mission Hemispheric Radar-based (MHR) RPS-42 radar system to an unnamed Asian customer under a contract announced on 3 January.
The radar will be used in the development and testing of a High Energy Laser (HEL) ground-based tactical weapon system.
Ground-based tactical HEL systems are able to produce precise and tailored effects against multiple targets, supporting ‘speed-of-light’ responsiveness. These capabilities support a wide range of missions against tactical, low-cost and short-range threats such as rockets, mortars and UAS, with lower cost-per-shot than expendable kinetic munitions.
RADA’s MHR platform is an S-band, software-defined, pulse-Doppler, active electronically scanned array radar. The radar system introduces sophisticated beam forming capabilities and advanced signal processing, which can provide various missions on each radar platform. The compact and mobile system can be used as a surveillance radar or as part of emerging HEL systems.
Dov Sella, CEO of RADA, said: ‘We have developed the MHR to meet the highest requirements of tactical, land-based force protection solutions. The high energy laser market is gradually being recognized as the weapon for the future, and we are very happy to be involved in a continuously growing number of such programmes.
‘There are about ten HEL development programmes in the Western world; and we are currently involved in four such programmes, as well as being in advanced discussions with additional four integrators in the Far East, Europe and the US.’
