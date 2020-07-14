None

Digital Battlespace

QinetiQ snaps up Manchester-based data analytics firm

14th July 2020 - 12:15 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

QinetiQ announced in a 13 July trading update that it has acquired software development and data analytics company Naimuri for £25 million ($31.3 million).

Naimuri provides agile cloud-based services and technology to the UK intelligence and law enforcement communities.

QinetiQ already partners the Manchester, UK-based company on multiple data-intensive ...

