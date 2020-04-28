PREMIUM: USAF nuke protection teams gain comms upgrade

USAF security forces tasked with protecting nuclear weapons are receiving enhancements to their communications systems.

On 8 April, Persistent Systems announced that it had received a contract worth $25 million for the refresh of the company’s Wave Relay Tactical Assault Kit (WaRTAK). This is used by the USAF 90th Security Forces Group (90th SFG), which is tasked with protecting Warren AFB in Wyoming.

Warren AFB is one of three facilities which deploys the Boeing LGM-30G Minuteman-II ICBM. Around 150 ICBMs are kept at a continuous 24-hour alert in launch siloes dispersed across a 24,900 sq km area spanning three states. The 90th SFG is tasked with providing security across the entirety of this territory and the base’s many facilities in austere environments where cellular coverage may not always be available.

At the core of WaRTAK is the MPU5 radio from Persistent Systems, carrying its proprietary Wave Relay algorithms which enable mobile ad-hoc networking. Wave Relay allows the radios to exploit several different communications protocols. Should one become unavailable, the radio will automatically switch to an available protocol and use that.

For example, the MPU5 can perform cellular communications and SATCOM, alongside conventional radio communications. If one person is talking to another using cellular channels and these suddenly become unavailable, the MPU5 will automatically switch to an available protocol such as SATCOM without the user noticing. SATCOM automatically cuts out if the user enters a building, at which point the radio will revert to cellular or UHF radio communications in an instant.

‘Even if you are talking over your cellphone you would never know if it flipped over to satellite,’ said Adrian Robenhymer, Persistent Systems’ VP for business development with the USAF, intelligence community and US Department of Energy.