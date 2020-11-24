Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Revamped SPEED-LR sees the light of day

24th November 2020 - 13:45 GMT | by Joe Charlaff in Jerusalem

​Persistent surveillance tool acts like a passive radar sensor, scanning the environment and automatically detecting multiple targets

A new fully digital system for long-range ground observation has been launched by Israeli EO/IR specialists Controp Precision Technologies.

Applications include border, perimeter and coastal surveillance, protection of sensitive sites and force protection. 

The stabilised multispectral SPEED-LR system is intended to boost persistent surveillance capabilities, particularly in terms ...

