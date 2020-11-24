Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: Revamped SPEED-LR sees the light of day
A new fully digital system for long-range ground observation has been launched by Israeli EO/IR specialists Controp Precision Technologies.
Applications include border, perimeter and coastal surveillance, protection of sensitive sites and force protection.
The stabilised multispectral SPEED-LR system is intended to boost persistent surveillance capabilities, particularly in terms ...
Want to read more?
To read this article, along with thousands of others like it, start your Premium News free trial.Start Trial or log in here
More from Digital Battlespace
-
CAE maintains involvement with evolving SSE Technology Demonstrator
Prototype SSE will be expanded into a cloud-based tool
-
CDW and Viasat to upgrade IT systems for combat-ready ARRC
Companies team up in Project Lelantos for improved command, control and communications
-
THOR integrates C-UAS radar system
High-power microwave system is tested with integrated radar and C2 software
-
PREMIUM: US Army falls short on PF-D rollout
PF-D is in Block 2 development, which means that the software is still being written
-
UK companies to develop Optical Ground Station
OGS will support the capability demonstrator being developed by Dstl in the Titania Free Space Optical Communications research project
-
What is MOJO? (sponsored video)
Viasat’s Move Out/Jump Off terminal allows operational commanders at the tactical edge to receive the best possible levels of situational awareness required to do their job.