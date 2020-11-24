PREMIUM: Revamped SPEED-LR sees the light of day

CAE maintains involvement with evolving SSE Technology Demonstrator Prototype SSE will be expanded into a cloud-based tool

CDW and Viasat to upgrade IT systems for combat-ready ARRC Companies team up in Project Lelantos for improved command, control and communications

THOR integrates C-UAS radar system ​High-power microwave system is tested with integrated radar and C2 software

PREMIUM: US Army falls short on PF-D rollout PF-D is in Block 2 development, which means that the software is still being written

UK companies to develop Optical Ground Station OGS will support the capability demonstrator being developed by Dstl in the Titania Free Space Optical Communications research project