Digital Battlespace

PREMIUM: Franco-German axis stumbles in the grey zone

30th October 2020 - 13:04 GMT | by Samuel Beal in Oxford

​The proliferation of grey zone threats from Russia and China poses a geopolitical challenge for the EU, particularly close political partners France and Germany

Recent white papers from the German and French MoDs underline the likelihood that great power competition will play out primarily in the grey zone below the threshold of overt war.

The documents echoed concerns over Russian-sponsored electoral interference and the use of Chinese technologies in 5G telecommunications infrastructure

