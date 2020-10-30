Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: Franco-German axis stumbles in the grey zone
Recent white papers from the German and French MoDs underline the likelihood that great power competition will play out primarily in the grey zone below the threshold of overt war.
The documents echoed concerns over Russian-sponsored electoral interference and the use of Chinese technologies in 5G telecommunications infrastructure.
A ...
