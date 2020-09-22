Digital Battlespace
PREMIUM: EDA seeks to harden military systems in contested EW environments
European militaries could benefit from enhancements for their radio and radar systems, as a result of a new initiative from the European Defence Agency (EDA) examining how AI and cognitive approaches can protect radar and military communications.
The EDA revealed the Communications and Radar Systems Hardened with Artificial Intelligence in ...
