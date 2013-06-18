Paris Air Show 2013: Raytheon pushes EPLRS networking solution

Raytheon is offering an upgrade of its EPLRS radio that could meet US Army’s requirement for a lower-tier tactical wireless internet system. EXF191, an upgraded version of the system has demonstrated the capability on the combat vehicles of the 4th Stryker Brigade Combat Team during a recent mission in Afghanistan.

Currently there are 28,000 EPLRS radios in the US Army’s inventory. ‘Replacing these radios would be very costly when you also take costs such as installation in consideration’, said Scott Whatmough, vice president and general manager of Raytheon Integrated Communication Systems at the Paris Air Show on 18 June.

He