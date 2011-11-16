To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Panasonic launches 4-in-1 ID check solution

16th November 2011 - 09:14 GMT | by The Shephard News Team

Panasonic Toughbook has launched a new 4-in-1 mobile identity checking solution, designed for border control and immigration, federal and military police patrols and security teams. Called the Person Identification Mini Dock (PIMD), the system includes a new Smartcard Reader for user authentication, as well as an OCR ID document reader and RFID biometric passports or ID card reader, and fingerprint scanner.

According to Panasonic, the compact, rugged and lightweight, the PIMD connects to the Toughbook CF-U1 ultra mobile PC device. It has been designed for use in mobile ID security checks or for security access checks, or for supply chain or asset management ID checks.

The company said that the PIMD is a co-development from Panasonic and DESKO in a rugged case with MIL-STD and IP certification. It also delivers the highest security standards with separate power management and a standby mode.

The Shephard News Team

Author

The Shephard News Team

As part of our promise to deliver comprehensive coverage to Premium News and Defence Insight

Read full bio

