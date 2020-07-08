PacStar supports US Army scalable communications programme

Amplifier offers affordable upgrades for EW, radar and SATCOM Empower has developed a new 90KW C band, liquid-cooled and hot-swappable power amplifier called the RF Systems Model 2225. The Model 2225 is a long ...

Elbit expands involvement in Swedish tactical radio upgrade programme Elbit Systems is to provide an extra 1,000 of its E-LynX software-defined radios (SDRs) to the Swedish Army, the Israeli company announced on 8 July. ...

RAAF orders Rohde & Schwarz comms systems Rohde & Schwarz is to provide its CERTIUM software-defined radios, CERTIUM VCS-4G voice communications system, and CERTIUM management systems to 12 air traffic control facilities operated by ...

USAF orders Litening pods with colour capability The USAF has placed an initial order with Northrop Grumman for the latest version of the Litening advanced targeting pod. The pod includes full-colour digital ...

Hensoldt improves ISR offering with Tellumat acquisition Hensoldt South Africa is to acquire the defence and security business activities of Tellumat (previously Plessey South Africa) for an undisclosed price. The transaction will ...