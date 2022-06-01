Ozelot offers enhanced protection for armoured vehicle crews
PLATH has been working with fellow German company Rheinmetall to develop the Ozelot vehicle-mounted communication electronic support measures (CESM) system, which positions several antennas around an armoured vehicle.
These antennas will detect hostile radio emissions several kilometres away from the vehicle and determine their relative bearing.
Two or more Ozelot-equipped vehicles will be able to determine the source of the emissions via triangulation, Dr Ronald Meixner, head of the signal products unit at PLATH, explained during a workshop at the recent AOC Europe 2022 event in Montpellier, France.
By identifying hostile emissions, Ozelot can alert the crew to the nearby
More from Digital Battlespace
-
PT Len, Thales to supply air defence capabilities to Indonesia
The new contract between Thales and PT Len includes air surveillance radars and C2 systems to boost Indonesia’s air defence capabilities.
-
Boeing extends sustainment services for space debris warning system
Space Systems Command awards Boeing options to extend sustainment services for the SBSS Block 10 system.
-
Saab unveils new passive surveillance payload for UAVs
The Sirius Compact payload from Saab comprises a modular and scalable network of sensors for electronic support measures.
-
US Navy orders support for Advanced Hawkeye radar avionics
Operational test sets of modules for the AN/APY-9 radar will be used at the depot level to provide test and repair capabilities.
-
MOHOC refines helmet-mounted camera design
The new MOHOC 2 real-time streaming helmet camera is designed to work with tactical radios.
-
NAVSEA goes to the well again with AN/SPY-6
Raytheon has obtained another contract modification from the USN to produce hardware for AN/SPY-6 radars.