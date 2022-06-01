To make this website work, we log user data. By using Shephard's online services, you agree to our Privacy Policy, including cookie policy.

Ozelot offers enhanced protection for armoured vehicle crews

1st June 2022 - 09:00 GMT | by Thomas Withington in Toulouse

PLATH has built a testbed based on the Boxer armoured vehicle hull, which the company is using to experiment with the positioning of COMINT antennas around the vehicle. (Photo: PLATH)

A basic Communications Electronic Support Measure architecture under development in Germany could help armoured vehicle crews detect and locate nearby enemy troops and vehicles.

PLATH has been working with fellow German company Rheinmetall to develop the Ozelot vehicle-mounted communication electronic support measures (CESM) system, which positions several antennas around an armoured vehicle.

These antennas will detect hostile radio emissions several kilometres away from the vehicle and determine their relative bearing.

Two or more Ozelot-equipped vehicles will be able to determine the source of the emissions via triangulation, Dr Ronald Meixner, head of the signal products unit at PLATH, explained during a workshop at the recent AOC Europe 2022 event in Montpellier, France. 

By identifying hostile emissions, Ozelot can alert the crew to the nearby

