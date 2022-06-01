Ozelot offers enhanced protection for armoured vehicle crews

PLATH has been working with fellow German company Rheinmetall to develop the Ozelot vehicle-mounted communication electronic support measures (CESM) system, which positions several antennas around an armoured vehicle.

These antennas will detect hostile radio emissions several kilometres away from the vehicle and determine their relative bearing.

Two or more Ozelot-equipped vehicles will be able to determine the source of the emissions via triangulation, Dr Ronald Meixner, head of the signal products unit at PLATH, explained during a workshop at the recent AOC Europe 2022 event in Montpellier, France.

By identifying hostile emissions, Ozelot can alert the crew to the nearby