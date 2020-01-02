Osprey 50 radar flies for the first time

Save this for later

Leonardo has carried out the first flight trials of its Osprey 50 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar.

The flight trials were carried out in support of production for a strategic ISR platform and Collins Aerospace's Tactical Synthetic Aperture Radar (TacSAR) reconnaissance system.

Osprey 50 is a new, larger-aperture variant of Leonardo’s Osprey surveillance radar designed for overland, maritime and air-to-air surveillance missions. With no moving parts, the radar can be installed on platforms that cannot house a rotating antenna.

Osprey 50 builds on Osprey 30 model which is available in fixed-panel and gimballed variants and is installed on the US Navy MQ-8C Firescout and the Norwegian AW101 SAR helicopter.