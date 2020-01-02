DB - Digital Battlespace
Osprey 50 radar flies for the first time
Leonardo has carried out the first flight trials of its Osprey 50 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar.
The flight trials were carried out in support of production for a strategic ISR platform and Collins Aerospace's Tactical Synthetic Aperture Radar (TacSAR) reconnaissance system.
Osprey 50 is a new, larger-aperture variant of Leonardo’s Osprey surveillance radar designed for overland, maritime and air-to-air surveillance missions. With no moving parts, the radar can be installed on platforms that cannot house a rotating antenna.
Osprey 50 builds on Osprey 30 model which is available in fixed-panel and gimballed variants and is installed on the US Navy MQ-8C Firescout and the Norwegian AW101 SAR helicopter.
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Argentina requests P-3C support equipment
The US State Department has made a determination approving a possible Foreign Military Sale of P-3C equipment, support and services to Argentina. The $78 ...
-
Cerberus at the gate
The French government has announced the completion of test flights for its aerostat-based CERBERE signals intelligence system, nine years after the programme first got underway. ...
-
iXblue systems for Argentine Navy OPVs
iXblue will supply navigation solutions to equip the three new OPV 87 offshore patrol vessels being built for the Argentine Navy, the company announced on ...
-
Leonardo UK demonstrates Tempest radar tech
Leonardo UK has demonstrated new radar receiver/warner technology for the Team Tempest programme.The new sensor, which is 1/10th the size of a standard system, demonstrated ...
-
New COSMO-SkyMed satellite set for launch
The first Constellation of Satellites for the Mediterranean basin Observation (COSMO)-SkyMed Second Generation (CSG-1) satellite is to be launched today, 13 December, from Europe’s Spaceport ...
-
Opinion: BeiDou – Friend or foe in space, sea, air and land?
At 01:43 on 5 November, China launched a Long March-3B carrier rocket with the 49th satellite aboard of the BeiDou Navigation Satellite System (BDS) from ...