Opgal presents a new thermal imaging paradigm
Opgal Optronics Industries, a leading global manufacturer of innovative thermal and active-imaging solutions for security and safety applications, today announced the launch of EyeR-Core, a new high-end thermal-imaging video engine (core) designed for handheld and portable applications.
Leveraging its years of experience in security applications, the new thermal-imaging video engine offers an outstanding image performance, ultralow power consumption, low voltage input, extremely short time to image, built-in digital video output, shutterless operation, and much more. Designed with the needs of integrators, manufacturers and customers in mind, EyeR-Core is an extremely flexible platform suitable for a wide range of applications.
"The new EyeR-Core engine packages Opgal's unique signal and image processing technology with 30 years of experience and expertise in the field. EyeR-Core is an ultracompact device with no mechanical components," says Sylvie Dascalu, Vice President Defense Business Unit. "In addition to its low power consumption, 640x480 17 micro focal plane array, EyeR-Core features our company's unique shutterless technology, which allows the engine to work continuously while making corrections in real time," added Sylvie. "We are extremely proud of this development, which fuses the best parameters this type of engine can offer."
The all-electronics design of Opgal's EyeR-Core ensures that there are no moving parts in the unit, which makes it smaller, more reliable, and continuously active. The unique design of the engine coupled with its flexible mechanical design and high image quality makes it the ideal selection for a variety of applications.
"One of the unique features of the new EyeR-Core engine is its flexibility," says Sylvie, "which makes it a best fit for many OEM applications. Its mechanical design of two boards connected with a flexible harness makes it easy to fit even the smallest spaces. We strongly believe EyeR-Core has all the technology that this industry needs from a thermal-imaging core. It is the only core of its kind available globally. We could not ask for more."
Source: Opgal Optronics Industries
More from Digital Battlespace
-
Senop to supply fire control shelters for coastal defence system
Finland's Senop will supply shelter-based fire control centres as part of a coastal defence missile system delivered by Kongsberg.
-
Paris Air Show: Hanwha Phasor gears up to launch new multi-orbit SATCOM solution
Hanwha Phasor, a London-based subsidiary of South Korean defence giant Hanwha, is gearing up to launch a new SATCOM solution that offers militaries multi-orbit access from a single panel.
-
Leonardo DRS to provide new infrared sights for US Army snipers
Under a new five-year contract Leonardo DRS will supply US Army infantry units with its Family of Weapon Sights-Sniper, Improved Night/Day Observation Device Block III.
-
Northrop Grumman achieves design milestone for US Pacific missile tracking
The company's Relay Ground Station-Asia for the US Naval Information Warfare Center, to be stationed in Guam, has passed its preliminary design review.
-
Progressing an artificial advantage: Battlefield AI and C4ISR support (Sponsored)
The movement of artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technologies towards the frontline is gathering apace as computing power grows and can be more supportive of military operations.
-
L3Harris, Amazon team up to advance battlespace networking
L3Harris Technologies has announced an agreement with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to demonstrate networking and sensor fusion capabilities across a distributed battlespace. The two companies …